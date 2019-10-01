FIFA cuts Afghan women’s football team from world ranking

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has eliminated the Afghan women’s national football team from the world women’s ranking, due to the team’s lack of activity.

The women’s national teams from the US, Germany and the Netherlands are in first, second and third place in the world ranking, respectively.

In Asia, Australia, South Korea and Japan are ranked first to third, but Afghanistan is not among the 161 countries on the list.

Under FIFA rules, teams that have not played five official games in an 18-month period are eliminated from the FIFA rankings.

The Afghan Women’s National Football team was in the 108 place in the FIFA ranking.(TOLOnews)