Fifth US-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: The office of US State Department divulged in a statement that, under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach will lead the U.S delegation to the fifth U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Senior Economic Dialogue (SED).

The dialogue will be hosted by the U.S. Department of State in a virtual format on October 13, 2020. ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2nd Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho will lead the delegation from the Republic of Korea, the statement runs.