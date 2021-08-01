Fight for freedom of IIOJK to be continued, says Arif

PESHAWAR (APP): The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai on Sunday strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that fight will be continued for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian forces.

Arif Ahmadzai in his tweet said that silence of world organizations on Kashmir issue was a big question mark. He said that the brutalities and atrocities being committed in IIOJK against the innocent Kashmiris had exposed Indian government but unfortunately none of human rights organizations took notice so far.

Pure violation of international human rights laws and UN Security Council resolutions, on August 5 2019, the government of India revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir which made lives of Kashmiris more miserable.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Indian atrocities and would raise the Kashmir issue on every forum. He said that every Pakistani stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan till the freedom of IIOJK.