Fighting a legal war alongside Zardari: Faryal Talpur

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Faryal Talpur claimed to be innocent in fake accounts case and expressed that she’s fighting a legal war alongside her brother former President Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP Sindh leader presided the meeting of Sindh Assembly’s standing committee on interior ministry where committee was briefed on the situation of peace and security.

Replying to a question about NAB references, Faryal Talpur said that she has fulfilled all the legal requirements and had no idea about any measure for her arrest.

She further said that she held the office of District Nazim twice and even then nothing was found against her. “We attend every hearing of court and believe that we didn’t commit any crime,” she added.

Financial Advisor Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wabab, Sharjeel Memon and other members attended the standing committee session.

However, she refused to comment on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman scandal.