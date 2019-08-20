Fighting daesh needs international consensus: NSC

KABUL (TOLO News): The National Security Council (NSC) in a statement on Tuesday said Daesh poses a threat to Afghanistan and the world and that it needs am international consensus to be suppressed.

The group claimed a deadly attack in Kabul on Saturday evening which left more than 60 civilians dead.

“Daesh is behind dozens of deadly attacks against Afghan civilians and has posed a serious threat. This also threatens Afghanistan, the region and the world and it needs a national, regional and international consensus,” said Kabir Haqmal, a spokesman of the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, the governor of Herat, Abdul Qayum Rahimi, cautioned that Daesh will pose a threat to the country even after a peace deal with the Taliban.

Mr. Rahimi said that the threats by the militant group should be suppressed and it should be prevented from spreading.

Mr. Rahimi made the remarks at a ceremony at 207 Zafar Corps Headquarters in the western province of Herat which was held to mark 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan.

“We have witnessed heavy clashes between Daesh and Taliban in Nangarhar. Daesh is a group which has been made for the post-Taliban era and the Taliban should be sure that one day they will have to fight against Daesh while standing on our side,” Mr. Rahimi said.

But security officials in Herat assured that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have the capacity to foil any threat by militants.

“We have the capacity and we will not allow the enemy to disturb our compatriots,” Commander of the 207 Zafar Corps Gen. Abdul Rahman Junbish said.

“The security forces are well equipped and are ready to stand against any kind of threats. We have proved this and we will defend the country,” Herat Police Chief Gen. Aminullah Amarkhail said.

Army officers, who attended the event, said they are fully ready to defend the country against any type of threats by militants.

“We are ready to preserve Afghanistan’s sovereignty and we are ready to protect the Afghan people,” said Noorullah, member of the Army’s Commando Unit.

“All members of the Afghan forces are committed to defending the country’s freedom and protection the nation against threats from the country’s enemies,” a police officer Mubaraka Sadat said.