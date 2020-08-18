Fighting kills 7, including 2 soldiers

Monitoring Desk

TALUQAN: A total of seven fighters including two soldiers and five insurgents were killed as clashes erupted in Darqad district of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Monday, spokesman for provincial government Mohammad Jawad Hajari said.

The clashes broke out at 1:00 a.m. local time Monday after the Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints at the center of Darqad district along the border with Tajikistan, triggering a gun battle which lasted for a couple of hours, the official said, adding the militants fled away after leaving five bodies behind.

Hajari also said two army soldiers were killed in the fighting. Five more militants and three soldiers were injured, the official added, saying the security forces have been chasing the fleeing insurgents.

Taliban militants, who have been attempting over the past couple of years to overrun the frontier Darqad district, have yet to make comment. (Xinhua)