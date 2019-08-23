Filmmaker releases first look of Parineeti Chopra’s from The Girl On The Train’s remake

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Curiosity around the official Hindi remake of Emily Blunt’s The Girl On The Train had begun since the day it was announced. Then the official announcement was followed by the revelation that Parineeti Chopra will be the main lead. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the first has gone to floors in London.

Today, the makers of the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train have released the first official look of the film, in which Parineeti Chopra can be seen in a never before seen avatar. Talking about the first look, director Ribhu Dasgupta said in a statement, “It’s an character driven intense thriller but when you have an actor like Pari, who is one of the finest we have today, it is a compete joy making it. I think she has a lot to offer and her talent as an actor is yet unexplored. We have done a lot of prep back in Mumbai to portray the character and shoot the film in a certain way. While we progress in that direction there is compete understanding of the individual roles we play in filming it. Her look has been planned in a certain way, her body language, the way she speaks, everything has been carefully designed.”

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of DreamWorks Pictures psychological thriller The Girl on the Train (2016). Ribhu further added, “It is is an adapted screenplay based on the novel and Hollywood film but with a complete new vision, and I hope it comes to a full circle soon.”

The makers are expected to announce the release date of the film soon. Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)