Final deadline for exit of illegal foreigners as Afghan citizens approaches

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan’s deadline for the departure of illegal foreigners and Afghan citizen cardholders has now reached its final day.

Only one day remains for those required to leave the country under the order issued by the government. The deadline, initially set for March 31, 2025, has now entered its last few hours.

According to the latest figures, by March 29, 884,261 illegal Afghan nationals had already left Pakistan, and this process continued without interruption. Government sources have stated that strict legal action would be taken against anyone remaining in the country after the stipulated date.

In an effort to ensure a peaceful withdrawal, the government assured that there would be no mistreatment of those leaving the country. Provisions for food, healthcare, and other essential services were confirmed to have been arranged for those returning to Afghanistan.

Officials explained that the decision was made to uphold national security and enforce the rule of law, with no exceptions to be made after March 31.