Final report in Sahiwal killing may be delayed: JIT head

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah, who is heading the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the Sahiwal killings, “It is not even possible to submit an initial report right now. We will conduct investigations on scientific basis and determine what the truth is.”

He stated it is not possible to submit a final report on the incident by 5pm Tuesday.

The JIT head along with team members visited the site of the incident and recorded statements of three to four three eyewitnesses.

Talking to the media, “Nothing can be said till all things are clear. Six officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) are under custody and their statements have been recorded, meanwhile we are collecting evidence,” he added.

“We can only reach a conclusion after initial statements are recorded and lab results are received,” the JIT head further said. “We will present a report to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after we receive lab reports.”

The eyewitnesses also spoke to the media and said, “The JIT did not inform us before visiting and there were dozens of people present on the site at the time of the incident, however, statements of only three to four people were recorded.”

Meanwhile, sources said that the Punjab CM has refused to give the JIT more time to probe the incident. The JIT should present its report by 5pm and the whole nation is waiting for it, Buzdar was quoted as saying.

The sources said that Buzdar upheld that he does not want any delay in serving justice. “A meeting has been summoned at 5pm and I will review the final report myself,” the provincial chief minister was further quoted as saying.

Buzdar vowed that those responsible will be given exemplary punishment in light of the JIT’s findings.

On Saturday, four people – including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.