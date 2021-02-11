Finance Division: Basic pay of BPS-2017 increased by 25%

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Basic pay of BPS-2017 has been increased by 25%, the Finance Division agreed on Thursday.

According to the press statement of Finance Ministry, the Finance Division settled to allow Disparity Reduction Allowance at the rate of 25 percent of the basic pay of BPS-2017 to the federal government employees working in Basic Pay Scale 1-19.

Furthermore, press release mentioned that “Disparity Reduction Allowance @ 25% of the basic pay of BPS-2017 shall be allowed to those civil employees in BPS (1-19) of the Federal Government (including employees of Federal Secretariat and attached departments) who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance w.e.f. 01 March, 2021”.

The agreement that reached between the Special Committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Finance Division also agreed that the posts BPS (1-16) or equivalent would be upgraded on the pattern of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa w.e.f. 01 March, 2021.

Other than this, the finance division also agreed that grant of time-scale would also be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget, the statement mentioned, adding that

Adhoc Relief would also be considered to be made part of the basic salary w.e.f. July, 2021 while the provinces would be recommended for adoption of above from their own resources.

A summary to the effect is being placed before the Cabinet for requisite approval, the statement added.

The committee comprised Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and representatives of the Federal Government Employees.