Finance minister leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum 2025 summit

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday departed for Davos, the Swiss city, to participate in the World Economic Forum 2025 annual meeting being held from January 20 to 24.

Aurangzeb will meet with political, trade, and business leaders of various countries and international organizations and would also address various sessions and negotiations, clarifying the country’s economic landscape, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The Finance Minister will participate, as a panelist, in a high-level discussion on the growing burden of global debt on developing economies during the forum and would present his perspective on establishing strong and resilient economies through fiscal policy adjustments and debt sustainability.

Aurangzeb would also participate as a panelist in a high-level discussion on the revolutionary impact of new technologies, especially AI and automation, on promoting trade and investment. He will express his thoughts on leveraging technologies to achieve accurate and profitable trade and investment.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with the ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, the press release added.

Aurangzeb will meet with the heads of international financial and business institutions, organizations involved in sustainable development, and investors and commercial banks, especially from the Middle East.

He will participate in two separate discussions on “Digital Pakistan” and “Investment in Pakistan”, organized by the Pathfinder Group. In addition, he will also give interviews to selected international media representatives during his visit.

The 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age. It brings together multiple heads of state and governments, leaders from the private sector and civil society.

Over 1,000 high-level representatives from the private sector, young leaders, civil society, and educational institutions will also participate in the forum.

The event aims to present solutions based on international cooperation in various economic and development sectors between governments and major international organizations and institutions.