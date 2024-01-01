Finance Minister leaves for US to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has left for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monitory Fund and the World Bank.

During his visit, he will meet the top officials of IMF and World Bank and the senior officials of the US State and Treasury Departments.

Muhammad Aurangzeb will also meet with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey during the visit.

He will also hold meetings with officials of international credit rating agencies, commercial banks, and investment banks in the Middle East.

The Finance Minister will shed light on the country’s economic scenario while addressing investment forums and seminars.