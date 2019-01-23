Finance minister to present mini budget today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar will present mini budget in national assembly today (Wednesday).

According to reports, the PTI led government is expected to impose federal excise duty on mobile phone cards. Under the mini budget, income tax rate is expected to be increased on daily wage class of the country.

However, the government is expected to decrease tax on imported raw materials in the trade sector and an increase in the price of imported vehicles is expected. The minister is also expected to suggest reforms to increase exports of the country.