Financial autonomy play vital role in uplift: CM KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated that the provincial government is working towards implementing revolutionary reforms in social sectors like education and health to actualize the vision of a welfare state, inspired by the concept of a “State of Madinah,” as envisioned by Imran Khan.

He emphasized that self-reliance and financial autonomy play a vital role in a nation’s development, and achieving this goal is our mission. He noted that there is no shortage of resources and talent in the province, but the real challenge lies in setting the right priorities. To move forward, we need to promote merit, justice, and a spirit of sacrifice within ourselves.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of the first batch of a six-week specialized training course for nurses at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar. The course was jointly conducted by a consortium of British universities, the Department of Health, and KMU. Senator Shibli Faraz, Central Leader of PTI; Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi; Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali; Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Syed Fakhr Jahan; KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq; Dr. Ijaz Hussain; Special Secretary Health; Registrar Inamullah Wazir, as well as heads of various institutions, faculty members, and students, were also present at the ceremony.

Ali Amin Gandapur stressed that youth are our asset, and equipping them with modern knowledge and training is our responsibility. Preparing the young generation to meet future challenges and compete in the international market is crucial. He stated that individuals serving in the health and education sectors, including teachers, doctors, paramedics, and nurses, are our true heroes. He praised KMU for its commendable contributions to research, education, and training across various health disciplines. He added that any space required for the establishment of new institutes at KMU would be provided immediately upon identification.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the concept of a welfare state introduced by Imran Khan is based on social justice, and without a system of accountability, merit, and justice, collective national progress cannot be achieved. He highlighted the need for medical staff to view their service in remote areas of the province as a national duty and a challenge.

Gandapur stated that building a nation requires sacrifices, and we must be prepared to give up our comfort today for the benefit of future generations. He emphasized the importance of teamwork, adding that no task can be completed alone. Only by embodying selflessness and compassion can we alleviate the suffering of humanity. Highlighting the vital role of nurses in hospitals, he noted that patients spend most of their time with nurses, and if they possess both professional skills and a spirit of service, patients will receive better care and treatment.

The Chief Minister praised the launch of the project to train over 500 nurses professionally, describing it as a promising step. He noted that after the successful completion of this project, it would be expanded to include the private sector, with trained nurses becoming master trainers to assist in further training. He stressed the need for reform in the education system to align it with market requirements, assuring that the provincial government would provide guidance and support to universities in this endeavor.

Earlier, in his inaugural speech, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq elaborated on the university’s various educational and research programs, the transparent conduct of the MDCAT, admissions on merit in public and private medical and dental colleges, and the interest and importance of students in allied health sciences, as well as KMU’s initiatives in these areas. Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Coordinator of the Nursing Training Program, also spoke on the occasion. Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur also planted a sapling in KMU lawn.