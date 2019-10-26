Financial Results of Bank of Khyber for 3rd quarter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of the Bank of Khyber (BOK) held their 158th meeting on Friday October 25, 2019 at Islamabad to review the performance of the Bank and approve the condensed interim financial statements for the nine months ended September30, 2019. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairman BOK Board of Directors. The meeting was attended by Mr. ShakeelQadir khan, Finance Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Maqsood Ismail, Mr. JavedAkhtar, Mr. Rashid Ali Khan, Mr. Asad Muhammad Iqbal and Mr. Shaharyar Ahmad.

The Bank posted a profit before tax of Rs.900 million and profit after tax of Rs.598 million for the period ended September 30, 2019. Earnings per share stood at Rs.0.60.

During the period, Deposits registered a growth of 9% closing at Rs. 187,256 million (December 31, 2018: Rs.171,168 million) whereas Advances reached at Rs.118,904 million showing an increase of 25% over the year end 2018. Investments increased significantly to Rs.139,257 million showing 48% increase over the year end 2018. The Banks total assets settled at Rs.297,412 million.

The Board showed its satisfaction over the performance and growth in all operational areas of the Bank and approved the 3rd quarter financials for the period ended September 30, 2019. The Chairman said that the Bank is committed to meet the growing expectations of its loyal and satisfied client-base through its network of 169 branches including 84 dedicated Islamic Banking Branches, 3 sub-branches and 3 booths by providing comprehensive banking services across the country and is striving to make access to these services easier, through its technology platform.