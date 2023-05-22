Finding peace in metropolis: The beautiful coasts of Istanbul

Özge Şengelen

Being the meeting point of the Asian and European continents, Istanbul, embraced by the Black Sea on one side and the Marmara Sea on the other, hosts many beautiful coasts and beaches with its unique spot in the world

For centuries, Istanbul has always made a name for itself with its deep-rooted past, historical structures, dazzling beauty and fascinating Bosporus view. Located on a peninsula, Istanbul has incredible coasts where you can enjoy the unique Bosporus scenery, get away from the traffic, breathe the odor of iodine from the sea and relax.

You can enjoy the day to the fullest on these five dazzling coasts of Istanbul, on the European and Anatolian sides.

Caddebostan Coast

If you want to experience the pleasure of pedaling against the sea on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, Caddebostan Coast is exactly the place you want. Caddebostan Coast, where you can take long walks and ride a bike, has been a frequent destination for Istanbulites for years, both on weekends and weekdays.

Caddebostan is a beautiful coastline where you can watch the sunset in summer evenings, lie on the grass during the day and watch the blue of the sky, have a picnic with your spouse and friends, and have pleasant conversations. It is also ideal for families with children.

Ortaköy Coast

Ortakoy Beach is one of the sights that are iconic for Istanbul. Especially the Ortaköy Mosque and the magnificent Bosporus view together, create beautiful scenes. Located right next to the Bosporus Bridge, there are very nice cafes and restaurants on the coastline where you can have something to eat and drink against the bridge view. Eating waffles and kumpir is very popular in Ortaköy. You can try these beautiful flavors by sitting on the coast or in a cafe with a magnificent view. You can also have a wonderful Bosporus tour with the boats departing from here.

Bebek neighborhood on the bank of the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bebek Coast

Undoubtedly, one of Istanbul’s most well-known and frequented coasts is the Bebek Coast. Wonderful restaurants and cafes await you along the Bebek Coast, which has a long walking path. If you wish, you can enjoy the sea in your chair or on the benches on the coast. Hiking, jogging, watching the fishermen, or sitting on a bench and enjoying the view are some of the best things to do here.

Kuzguncuk

Extending from Üsküdar to Kadıköy, the old name of this coast is known as “Hrisokeramos.” The beach got this name from a church made of gilded tiles built here during the Byzantine period. Chrysokeramos means “Golden Tile.” On the Kuzguncuk Coast, you can admire the wooden houses and mansions that impress with their aesthetic stance while admiring the magnificent Bosporus view on the seaside. In the region, you can see and visit places of worship of different religions, such as synagogues, mosques and churches. You can also see the famous Pink Mansion, Macanlar Mansion, Ihsan Bey Mansion and Fethi Pasha Mansion in Kuzguncuk, which is known as one of the five most beautiful coasts of Istanbul.

Beşiktaş Coast

The sounds of ferries, seagulls, the running of Istanbulites, historical buildings, lush parks, magnificent mansions, the smell of the sea… Beşiktaş Coast is a place where you can find all of these in one locale. Beşiktaş Coast, which is one of the coasts that host the most visitors in Istanbul, is a point visited frequently by domestic and foreign tourists due to its ease of transportation.

When you come to Beşiktaş Coast, I recommend you to go to Yıldız Park to immerse yourself in nature. The park, belonging to Yıldız Mansion, constructed by Ottoman Sultan Selim III for his mother, is like a hidden paradise in the city.

Çırağan Palace, one of the most beautiful palaces of the Bosporus, located close to Beşiktaş Coast, is one of the historical buildings that you should see while you’re here. Historical objects, works of art and antiques are also exhibited in the palace, which is used as a hotel today.

Wave of the sea on the sand beach against blue sky in Kilyos, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Kilyos Beach

Kilyos Beach and the coast are among the best alternatives to get away from the city, relax and get the sea air. Kilyos Beach, which has a coast along the Black Sea, is connected to the Sarıyer district of Istanbul. Although outside the city, you can reach Kilyos quickly by vehicle, you can also easily go by public transport. You can also see Kilyos Castle and the historical plane tree in Kilyos, which draws attention to its historical buildings and magnificent coast. Kilyos Castle, whose history dates back to the fourth and fifth centuries, was used for defense purposes during the Byzantine Empire. The castle, one of the region’s oldest historical buildings, has been used for different purposes over the centuries.

Apart from these coasts and beaches, Istanbul has many other beautiful coastlines too. Those who come to Istanbul as tourists need to spare a long time for these coasts and beaches, which are worth seeing and should be visited in Istanbul along with the ancient city’s historic sites, streets and monuments.

