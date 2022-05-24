Finland and NATO sign technical agreement on mutual support

STOCKHOLM (TASS): Finland and NATO have signed a mutual technical agreement that includes a provision for host nation support. This is stated in a statement released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic.

“On May 24, 2022, in Mons (Belgium), Finland and NATO concluded a [relevant] mutual technical agreement,” it says. This document will “strengthen Finland’s defense capability,” said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen. According to him, such an agreement will allow Finland to “effectively receive military assistance” from NATO.

“Host country support” means in this case the coordination of common def-ense decisions between Fi-nland and the armed forces of other states of the allia-nce in security situations. We are talking, in particular, about holding international exercises on the territory of the republic and abroad, as well as about defense cooperation in the event of a military crisis, the department explains.

On May 18, Ambassadors of Finland and Sweden to NATO Klaus Korhonen and Axel Wernhoff presented Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with applications for their states to join the alliance.

Russian President Putin on May 16 at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Kremlin warned of Moscow’s response to the expansion of NATO’s military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden. At the same time, the Russian leader noted that their entry into the alliance does not pose an immediate threat to the Russian Federation, since Moscow has no problems with these countries.

