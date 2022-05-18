Finland, Sweden submit applications to join NATO

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Finland and Sweden on Wednesday morning (18 May 2022) simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join NATO.

The letters were conveyed by the Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and respectively, the Swedish Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff, to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance’s Brussels headquarters. Mr. Stoltenberg warmly welcomed the requests, saying ”this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that This is a good day, at a critical moment for our security. Every nation has the right to choose its own path. You have both made your choice, after thorough democratic processes. And I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners. And your membership in NATO would increase our shared security.

He said that the applications you have made today are an historic step. Allies will now consider the next steps on your path to NATO.

The security interests of all Allies have to be taken into account. And we are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions.

Over the past few days, we have seen numerous statements by Allies committing to Finland’s and Sweden’s security, he added.

NATO is already vigilant in the Baltic Sea region, and NATO and Allies’ forces will continue to adapt as necessary. All Allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together. And we all agree that this is an historic moment, which we must seize.

Related