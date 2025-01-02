Finnish authorities say to search tanker over suspected Baltic cable cut

HELSINKI, Finland (AFP): Finnish authorities plan to inspect the Eagle S tanker that is suspected of belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet” and playing a role in the sabotage of a Baltic undersea cable, the country’s transport agency said Thursday.

Sanna Sonninen, director of the agency, said the inspection planned for later Thursday was in addition to an inquiry already underway by Finnish police.

“On January 2, 2025, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will start a control inspection,” she said in a statement.

“We are carrying out the inspection in a way that does not interfere with the police operations and the investigation.”

The Cook Islands-flagged Eagle S is suspected of having damaged the EstLink2 power cable linking Finland and Estonia on December 25.

Seven sailors were placed under investigation on Tuesday and banned from leaving th country.

The Eagle S is suspected of belonging to Russia’s so-called “ghost fleet” being used to transport crude oil and petroleum products to circumvent sanctions on Moscow.

A number of similar incidents have taken place in the Baltic since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Energy and communications infrastructure have been targeted as part of what experts and politicians say is a “hybrid war” between Russia and Western countries.

The Baltic Sea is surrounded by several NATO members.

Two telecommunications cables were cut on November 17 and 18 in Swedish territorial waters.

A Chinese-flagged bulk carrier, the Yi Peng 3, sailed above the cables at the time and is suspected of involvement. It has since left the area.

The European Union announced in response that it was strengthening measures to protect undersea cables by improving the exchange of information and using new detection technology as well as repair capabilities.