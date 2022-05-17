Finnish President: Russia will take tough measures

STOCKHOLM (TASS): Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was surprised by the calm tone of his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday. He spoke about this in Stockholm at a press conference after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

“I was very surprised that he has a very calm position. Relaxed and calm. <…> In Russia, they decided to take a calm position,” he said.

According to Niinistö, he wondered if Russia would take tough measures. “But right now it doesn’t seem to be happening. That doesn’t mean we aren’t looking at nasty things like hybrid threats,” he says.

The initiator of the telephone conversation on Saturday was the Finnish side.

During the conversation, Niinistö said that his country would decide to apply for NATO membership in the coming days. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin called Finland’s possible abandonment of the traditional policy of military neutrality erroneous, since there are no threats to its security. Such a change in the republic’s foreign policy may have a negative impact on bilateral relations, which for many years have been built in the spirit of good neighborliness and partnership cooperation, were mutually beneficial, the press service stressed.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signed on Tuesday an application for the country’s accession to NATO.

Related