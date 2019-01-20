FIR lodged against 16 officers in Sahiwal incident

F.P. Report

SAHIWAL : An FIR against 16 police officers has been lodged under section 302 and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) at the Yousafwala police station on Sunday after a deadlock of 17 hours between protesters and administrative authorities on the Sahiwal incident.

Reportedly, Khaleel’s family members, relatives and their neighbours took to streets in Lahore with dead bodies to stage demonstration against police and the CTD.

Residents of the area also joined the protest which compelled district police officer (DPO) of Sahiwal to lodge the FIR after negotiations with the demonstrators failed repeatedly.

The FIR has been lodged on behalf of Khaleel’s brother Jaleel while a large number of protesters stayed outside the police station and chanted full throat slogans against police.

Traffic remained stranded on Ferozpur Road and other adjoining areas for more than 17 hours, causing severe inconvenience for commuters.

Moreover, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed which will be headed by DIG Zulfiqar Hameed after PM Imran Khan, CM Usman Buzdar and Punjab Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi took note of the incident.

The DIG has sought an inquiry report of the incident from Sahiwal regional police officer (RPO) and CTD Punjab.

Representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are also included in the JIT.

