FIR registered against JUI-F leader, 10 others for disrupting Aurat March in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s Kohsar Police on Monday registered a case against 12 individuals – including local religious leaders and JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Majeed Hizravi – for trying to disrupt yesterday’s Aurat March in the capital.

On Sunday, one person was injured after participants of the march in Islamabad were attacked by some men who shouted slogans and pelted stones at them.

The rally was being held in a designated area outside the National Press Club when the incident happened. Police had to intervene to control the the situation before it escalated.

The first-information report (FIR) — registered in the state’s name — invoked Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR names 11 leaders – and 300 to 400 unidentified persons – including Maulana Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Maulana Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed, Maulana Rizwan Makki, Mufti Abdullah, Maulana Abdul Waheed Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Tauheedi, Maulana Liaquat Ali Turabi, Maulana Nasir Ahmed, Maulana Asadullah Abbasi, Maulana Abdul Majeed Hizravi and Maulana Abdul Razzaq Haidri.

According to the FIR, the leaders incited violence against participants of Aurat March, after which some people pelted stones at the marchers. The miscreants had illegally occupied the road across the National Press Club, the FIR reads, adding that they also tried to enter the premises of the march by using force against security officials present there.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter.