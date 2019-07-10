Firdous Ashiq Awan slams PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, over levelling baseless allegations against the present government.

In her latest Twitter messages, Firdous Ashiq Awan urged Ahsan Iqbal ‘to respond questions raised by Murad Saeed first’.

She said, “Ahsan Iqbal Sahib! You should respond questions of Murad Saeed first. Evidences of crimes committed by Ahsan Iqbal are now emerging from the government documents. Why you are not replying regarding the evidences?”

Taking aim at the former prime minister, Awan said, “Shahid Khaqan Sahib should tell us the reason for the expression of anger by him and PML-N spokesperson. Nawaz Sharif was not penalised by courts but no [Prime Minister] Imran Khan.”

She continued, “Imran Khan was not the one who had suggested to present Qatari letter instead of evidence. You are the people who were imposed on this nation.”

“PM Imran Khan has ended the system based on exploitation through nation’s support. The ex-puppet premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had made 19 foreign visits which costs Rs259.5 million as financial loss to the national exchequer.”

“If you manage to get some time out of your personal business, then the public affairs can run smoothly. You are the people who even sold out engine of the adviser’s vehicle after removing its tyres.” Awan slammed.