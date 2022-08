F.P. Report

ISLAMABA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday was barred from traveling to Dubai.

According to sources privy to the development, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials offload the politician from Dubai bound flight. As per officials, Firdous Ashiq Awan received visa on blue passport while her visa was renewed on green passport.