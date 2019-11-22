Firdous warns PML-N to stop threatening Chief Election Commissioner

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has warned the PML-N to stop threatening the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for their own politics benefits, on Friday.

She said this in a series of tweets on Friday, she said PML-N is trying to hoodwink the nation under a new guise..

She regretted that PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal is raising fingers at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan but he will not succeed in his mission.

Dr Firdous said Imran Khan has secured a five-year term in the 2018 general elections and was here to stay.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ‘Rehbar Committee‘ was in serious need of supervision.

SAPM Awan admonishing the opposition’s rehbar committee said that they are just harping an old horn where they create a ruckus because of guilt.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opposition’s ploy to hold the election commission of Pakistan hostage to curry favors.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was standing firm and resolute on their stance, they will not turn heads or shy away from the much-needed process of accountability.