HERAT (Amu tv): A massive fire that tore through a cardboard production facility at Herat’s industrial park has caused more than $10 million in financial losses, according to local investors.

Hamidullah Khadem, head of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said the blaze inflicted extensive damage on the factory and surrounding infrastructure. The fire reportedly broke out Friday and continued into the early hours of Saturday.

The Taliban’s provincial authorities said the fire raged for several hours before being brought under control. Firefighting units from the Taliban’s 207 Al-Farooq Corps responded to the emergency and worked for hours to contain the flames, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.