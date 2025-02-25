Fire Erupts in Buenos Aires Skyscraper, Dozens Evacuated

Buenos Aires, Argentina (February 12, 2025) – A fire engulfed multiple floors of a 50-story luxury residential tower in Buenos Aires’ exclusive Puerto Madero district, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 residents.

Emergency services reported that flames reached up to the 15th floor before firefighters brought the situation under control. While no fatalities were reported, at least 40 people suffered from smoke inhalation, and several were hospitalized.

Alberto Crescenti, head of Buenos Aires emergency services, praised the swift evacuation, which prevented further casualties. Witnesses described scenes of panic as broken glass fell from windows. “I saw smoke and rushed downstairs with my son and dog,” said former footballer Mariano Pavone.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, and investigations are ongoing.

Source: BBC News