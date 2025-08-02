Fire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant brought under control, says Russian management

MOSCOW (Reuters): A fire that broke out near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after Ukrainian shelling has been brought under control, the Russian-installed administration of the Russia-held plant in Ukraine said on Saturday.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the first weeks of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Both sides have accused each other of firing or taking other actions that could trigger a nuclear accident.

The plant’s administration said on Telegram that a civilian had been killed in the shelling, but that no plant employees or members of the emergency services had been injured.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian report.

The station, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, is not operating but still requires power to keep its nuclear fuel cool.

The plant’s Russia-installed management said radiation levels remained within normal levels and the situation was under control.