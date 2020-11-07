Fire safety session for businesses at LCCI

LAHORE (APP): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday arranged an awareness session on “Fire Safety”, in collaboration with the Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122).

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) established the First Modern Fire Service in Punjab which has responded to 151,000 fire incidents and saved losses worth over Rs 450 billion by improving response, time and professional firefighting on modern lines.

PES Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer disclosed this in an awareness session ‘Fire Safety Measures’. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, LCCI Executive Committee Members and representatives of all leading city markets attended the session.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said, even if we establish the best fire service in the world it can’t be effective if each time fire vehicle has to go for refilling from various water filling points in the city in this traffic rush.

DG Rescue Punjab ensured free of cost training to staff of commercial buildings and services by Rescue 1122 in case of any fire incident. He also said that owners of industries and commercial buildings should realize the significance of fire safety which can save the building from significant loss due to fire and collective efforts for implementation of Fire Safety Codes of Pakistan can reduce the increasing number of emergencies in the country.

Dr. Rizwan informed that the Rescue 1122 services have responded to 773,923 emergencies since its inception and is responding to 3,084 emergency calls everyday, he hoped that PES is striving to reduce the incidents ratio to zero by giving awareness.

President LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah said that it is very crucial to know about the basics of fire safety and risk management systems because there are always chances of mishap in any industrial process or activity. Particularly for SMEs, which mostly operate with limited resources, it is important for all the staff members to have some know-how to successfully minimize the risk of harm from fire in the workplace, he said.

He added, “We can also grade our own businesses on the whole spectrum ranging from conflagration to detonation so that required training and remedial arrangements could be done accordingly.”

President LCCI lauded the efforts of DG PES Dr. Rizwan Naseer and said that Dr. Rizwan has played a key role in setting good service standards of Rescue 1122 will enlighten your vision and understanding about the best ways and techniques of fighting with fire and minimizing the risk factor.

Vice President LCCI Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that while issuing building licenses, it should also be made necessary to get NOC from rescue services so that it becomes necessary to install fire protection equipment.