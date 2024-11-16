FIRs registered against PTI workers, leaders for violating Section 144

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have registered multiple cases and made arrests in connection with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies, citing violations of Section 144, which prohibits public gatherings in the affected areas.

In Arifwala, a case was lodged at Saddar Police Station on the complaint of SHO Ashiq Abid Mahar. According to police, the case names 30 identified individuals and 60 unidentified persons for flouting Section 144 restrictions.

Similarly, in Sargodha, a case was filed at Shahpur Police Station over the PTI’s rally. Police stated that over 200 people, including two MNAs and two MPAs, were nominated in the case. The law enforcers also arrested more than a dozen PTI workers in connection with the rally.

On the other hand, police and law enforcement agencies across Pakistan launched a major crackdown on PTI workers and leaders in response to protests called by the party. The operations resulted in dozens of arrests as authorities impose strict measures to maintain law and order, including parliamentarians and MPAs.

Lahore:

PTI’s Punjab Information Secretary Hafiz Zeeshan and former MPA Nadeem Abbas were arrested from Lytton Road.

Moreover, 20 PTI workers were arrested from Batti Chowk, including 12 women workers, as part of a crackdown in the area and its adjoining highways, led by the DIG operations. Police said action will be taken against those arrested for violating Section 144. Police transferred the arrested workers to a prisoner van. All the people coming to Ravi Road have been restricted to streets.

Police also stopped a PTI convoy in Shahdara, arresting six workers. PTI ticket-holder Zameer Ahmed Jhedu was also arrested from Hajveri Tower near the high court, as per sources.

Faisalabad:

PTI-backed MPA Basharat Dogar has been arrested from Sargodha Road, as per sources. On the other hand, around 500 PTI workers have been arrested for stone-pelting on police and violating Section 144, the police said.

The PTI local leadership withdrew the protest call later in the day after admitting a low turnout of workers. After failing to depart for Islamabad, the workers dispersed after clashing with police on Sargodha Road.

Pakpattan:

More than 90 PTI workers have been arrested over violation of Section 144. Local leaders Umar Hashim, Talha Saeed, Tariq Shah, and Mehr Moin are among those arrested.

Jhelum:

Police cracked down on the convoy of PTI MPA Riffat Zaidi near GT Road, Sohawa on its way to the Islamabad sit-in, and arrested 21 workers. MPA Zaidi fled from the spot, leaving his companions behind. Police also seized two coasters, five vehicles, and several flags.

Burewala:

Police intensified their crackdown, arresting 65 PTI workers from various police stations in Circle Burewala. Arrests include 15 from Model Town, 16 from Gaggu Mandi, eight from Saddar Town police precincts, 10 from City police station precincts, nine from Sahuka, and five from Sheikh Fazil.

Safdarabad:

PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqas Mehmood Mann was arrested following a raid on his dera by the police.

Later, the police force besieged a PTI rally leaving for the Islamabad protest, and arrested eight workers, including PTI city President Mehr Mudassar Iqbal.

Chichawatni:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan has been arrested by police from the National Highway at Chichawatni bypass.

Multan:

Protests in Islamabad triggered arrests of PTI leaders Malik Aamir Dogar, Zain Qureshi, and Moinuddin Riaz Qureshi, along with over 500 workers. Other notable arrests include Rana Tufail and activists from Lal Haveli Qadirpur. Later, MPAs Nadeem Qureshi and Waseem Barozai were also arrested.

Dera Ghazi Khan:

Authorities arrested more than 38 PTI workers. Former Punjab Assembly member Sardar Mohiuddin Khosa and his elder brother were among those taken into custody.

According to police, 1,536 workers have been arrested from all the districts of south Punjab on charges of breaching peace in the region. Out of these, 1,182 people were arrested from Multan division, 255 from Bahawalpur, and 99 have been arrested from Dera Ghazi Khan division.

“No one will be allowed to disturb the peace in the region,” police stressed.

Sahiwal:

Ahead of protests scheduled for November 24, police mobilized to stop PTI workers from traveling to Islamabad, arresting 30 individuals.

Dunyapur:

Strict enforcement of Section 144 led to the registration of cases against 38 individuals across City, Jalla Arain, and Galewal police stations. All accused have been arrested, with DSP Mian Abdul Rauf emphasizing zero tolerance for violations.

Gojra:

Raids on PTI workers’ homes resulted in the arrests of MPA Asad Zaman Cheema, Malik Adnan, and Mian Asim, with many activists reportedly in hiding.

Rawalpindi:

The city’s entry and exit points were blocked with containers, and over 110 PTI workers were detained across the district. Special teams were formed to apprehend active workers listed by police.

Bhimbher:

All routes leading from Azad Kashmir to Punjab have been blocked and huge barriers erected at all entry points. Security is on high alert at all entry and exit routes. Police have also arrested PTI district president Chaudhry Asif Mahmood.