First Afghan mineral shipment exported to China via Chabahar Port

KABUL (TOLONews): The first transit shipment carrying Afghan minerals has been exported to China via the Chabahar Port.

The Deputy of Ports and Economic Affairs at the General Directorate of Ports and Maritime of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran, stated that around 12 trucks carrying Afghan transit minerals, which had entered the country from Nimroz, were transferred to China.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment confirmed this development, recognizing the Chabahar Port as a suitable alternative for trade with Pakistan, facilitating the export of Afghan goods to European countries and India.

Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said, “Twelve trucks of minerals that departed from Nimroz moved towards Chabahar and were loaded onto a ship today, heading for China. This is a fortunate development, and we should continue using this route. The technical issues present in Chabahar, including transportation, security, technicalities, and shipping, as well as money transfer challenges, must be resolved.”

Some traders mention that sea freight costs are lower, and necessary facilities should be provided at Chabahar Port to expedite the export of goods to regional and global markets.

Omid Haidari, a trader, said, “We use Bandar Abbas for exporting our goods, which is time-consuming and requires over a month. However, Chabahar Port could reduce costs and time.”

Another trader, Khwaja Dawood Siddiqi, said, “They should establish a route through Chabahar for us to start exports to India, China, and Turkey. For nearly three years, whenever the harvest season begins in our country, Pakistan closes its ports under various pretexts, causing the fresh fruits and vegetables of Afghanistan to spoil.”

Chabahar Port is one of the most significant maritime ports for trade, and Afghanistan can utilize it to export its goods to countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, and through Turkey to European countries.

According to some experts, challenges in trading with Pakistan, such as increased customs tariffs on fresh fruits and vegetables, the requirement for visas, passports, and temporary entry permits for Afghan drivers, and the recent closure of Pakistani border crossings to Afghan freight trucks, have increased Afghan traders’ dependence on Chabahar Port for exporting goods.