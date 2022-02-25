First consignment of India aid transport to Afghanistan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Loaded in 41 trucks at Wagah Border, the first batch of wheat, an India aid to Afghanistan was returned to Afghanistan via Torkham Border here on Friday evening.

After Pakistan agreed on an exceptional basis to allow overland transportation of humanitarian aid approximately 200 tons of wheat is transporting to Kabul.

Additional Collector Custom, Torkham Muhammad Tayyab while confirming arrival of the first consignment of the aid said that so far 38 trucks have reached in Torkham and it will be let to cross to Afghanistan following customs and security clearance at the crossing of the two neighboring countries.

Baba Gul, an Afghan driver from Laghman province of Afghanistan who was driving the truck loaded with Indian aid said that five days back 41 Afghan trailers left for Wagah Border and after loading 50 tons per truck of wheat inside the Indian border, returned back to Torkham wherefrom it will be transported to Jalalabad.

As the Afghan government official, the aid will be distributed among the needy people across the country.According to reports 23 million Afghan nationals are in dire need of support.

It is to be stated here that keeping in view the prevailing situation, India has announced an aid of 50000 tons of wheat and life saving drugs for the people of Afghanistan.