First Ever Strategic Dialogue kicks off between U.S. Bahrain

Washington: In an official press release, Secretary of State commented that two countries have been working together for a long time. But today is a testament to how President Trump has joined with King Hamad to make our decades-old ties even closer, for the benefit of both of nations.

He also added that, together, both teams have achieved historic outcomes for the entire Middle East. I’m very confident that what we’re doing today, this dialogue and the sessions that will follow, will lay a foundation for more successes, and frankly an even stronger alliance.

U.S Secretary of State also recognized the support of Bahrain in countering ISIS.

Indeed, the regime in Tehran is the number-one threat to Gulf security, and to peace-loving people throughout the entire region. Bahrain and the United States share a key foreign policy insight: We’re realists; we see the world as it is, said Pompeo.

In addition to the he also recognized the violent nature of the revolutionary Iranian regime, and we understand that when it comes to countering Tehran and many other important issues, Israel is a key partner, and not a problem.

Secretary of State commented that, after Abraham Accords partnerships with Israel and the United States are now blossoming through enhanced trade and investment between Bahrain and Israel in areas like telecom and financial services in just a handful of weeks.

Secretary of State said that, I am confident more nations will follow Bahrain’s leadership, showing the geographic size of a country does not dictate its influence on the world stage. Over the next couple weeks, five working groups from the State Department and other agencies will meet with their Bahraini counterparts.

He further divulged that, they’ll discuss how to make sure that two nations coordinate more in areas like military training and on women’s empowerment. It’s also important that U.S future 5G networks are safe from the Chinese Communist Party and malign operators like Huawei.

Foreign Minister Al-Zayani expressed appreciation for how strongly U.S.-Bahrain relations have grown over so many decades, repeatedly proving their value to both sides.

The Foreign Minister also talked about Kingdom Bahrain’s vision for the next 25 years of bilateral ties, the opportunities and challenges, and aspirations for a broader and closer partnership across a range of issues. He added that, COVID has brought unprecedented health, social, and economic challenges across the globe. Rebuilding from these will be among the defining issues of the next few years, and effective international cooperation will be critical.

Al-Zayani commented that the Abraham Accords have seen a step change in the dynamics of the Middle East and a renewed optimism towards peace and prosperity. These goals are central to Bahrain shared vision, and I am convinced also that the Bahrain-U.S. partnership will be key to achieving them.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister also remarked that for 70 or 75 years, the Bahrain-U.S. partnership has been bedrock of Gulf security, and from Bahrain’s perspective, we see this role continuing and growing in importance. He said that, it will also come under renewed challenge from parties seeking to undermine Middle East stability.

He also highlighted the threat of Iran and its malign intent and activities. From its nuclear program to its ballistic missiles, from its interference in other states to its increasingly overt involvement in conflicts, Iran today challenges regional security as aggressively as at any time in recent history, he said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister said that it is essential that the international community maintains its resolve to recognize and confront such behavior, with unrelenting pressure on Iran to become a responsible actor.

He stated that partnership with the United States is an integral part of this process in exposing the ongoing challenges of the theocratic regime and its proxies, but also in ensuring that Bahrain and other regional allies continue to have the capabilities to effectively protect their peoples against such threats.

Beyond that, the Abraham Accords hold out the possibility of a reconfigured Middle East architecture based on cooperation rather than confrontation, he added.

Al-Zayani remarked that Bahrain-U.S. relations will be important, both in sustaining the regional security necessary to encourage wider engagement in the process, but also by demonstrating in word and deed the benefits of doing so.

Bahrain will continue to promote dynamic modern economy remains an attractive trade and investment proposition for U.S. and other companies, because Bahrain’s vision for the Middle East is not just security, but prosperity, and prosperity in which all the region’s peoples ever seek, he said.

The Foreign Minister added that, Bahrain and the United States continue to deepen their economic partnership, increasing trade and investment between them, while also drawing in other like-minded seats to create a network of Middle East prosperity.

He also added that in petrochemicals, for example, U.S. expertise can be instrumental in tapping the significant reserves confirmed in 2018, while there is great scope for American partnership, with Bahrain’s vision, leading banking and fintech sector. In 25 years, therefore, Bahrain’s vision is for closer and deeper economic partnership with the United States, one which is the centerpiece of a stable, thriving region, he remarked.

He remarked that, Bahrain’s ties with the United States will continue to develop strongly not just in the areas but across the full range of our relationship.