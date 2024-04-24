First flight from Azerbaijan arrives in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The first flight arriving in Karachi from Azerbaijan received a warm welcome last night with a grand salute from water cannons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Governor Sind Kamran Tesori and Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Ikram, along with Civil Aviation’s Director of Operations, Director of Security, and acting Airport Manager, greeted the crew and passengers of the inaugural flight.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, honored the event, which also featured a cake-cutting ceremony. Azerbaijan Airlines currently runs two flights each from Islamabad and Lahore.