First flight of British Airways lands at Islamabad airport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: First flight of British Airways, BAW-261 has landed at Islamabad International Airport from Heathrow, carrying 240 passengers, on Monday after a gap of years.

According to reports, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari and senior officials of Aviation Division and the British High Commission will welcome the passengers at Islamabad International Airport.

The same aircraft will depart for Heathrow at 11:10 a.m. with passengers on board from Islamabad.

The British Airways had closed its flight operations from Pakistan after 9/11 incident. In Year 2008 the airline also shutdown its offices in the country.

British Airways’ long-haul flights include extremely generous hand baggage allowances – one large cabin bag with a small laptop or handbag – complimentary food and drink, online check-in and free seat selection 24 hours prior to departure.

Resumption of British Airways flights will provide a convenient air travel facility to large number of British citizens having roots in Pakistan. The flights will also enhance cultural exchange, tourism and business opportunities.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has hoped that resumption of British Airways flight operations will prove a landmark in the aviation history of Pakistan.