First Hajj flight comes with 230 pilgrims

LAHORE (APP):The first Hajj flight PA-471, from Jeddah to Lahore, carrying 230 pilgrims arrived here at Allama Iqbal International Airport in wee hours Sunday.

The Air Blue flight arrived in the city around 2:00 am. The Hajis were welcomed by the Director Hajj Malik Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Deputy Director Zakaullah and Mujeeb Akbar Shah and Air Blue Station Manager Kanwar Yasar. The Hajaj talking to media hailed arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Saudi Arabia.

They stated that the arrangements for transport, residence and meals were up to the mark. They appreciated Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Akbar Durrani for making good arrangements.

On the occasion, special counters were set up for rapid antigen test for COVID-19. The test diagnostic facility was being provided free of cost. Each pilgrim was given five-litre bottle of ‘Aab-e-Zam Zam’ upon arrival at the airport.

