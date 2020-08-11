First Look: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur promise a roller-coaster ride with Sadak 2

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Mahesh Bhatt finally goes back behind the camera after 22 years for a film that promises to be a cocktail of romance, violence, and drama. The drama in question is Sadak 2, which marks Alia Bhatt’s maiden collaboration with Vishesh Films. Also starring Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, and Makarand Deshpande, the film is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28.

And taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared three new posters of the film that featured her, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Dutt looked fiery and ferocious and his character description indicates he fears nothing, not even death.

Bhatt seems to be a girl who has discovered love but also seems to have embroiled herself in a world filled with murk and mayhem. It has been touted the film is going to be the portrayal of fake god men