First meeting of Artemis Accords signatories

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: On Monday, September 19, 2022, representatives of Artemis Accords signatory nations met at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris for the first in-person meeting since the launch of the Accords. At an event co-hosted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB) of Brazil, and the Centre national d’études spatiales (CNES) of France, signatories discussed next steps in assuring the safe and responsible exploration of space.

The Artemis Accords, which are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, establish a common framework to guide responsible space exploration. The Accords’ principles reflect the signatories’ mutual dedication to the responsible and sustainable exploration and utilization of space.

The Department of State, which co-leads the Artemis Accords for the United States together with NASA, was represented by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn. PDAS Littlejohn highlighted the diversity of signatories in their space capabilities and interests and encouraged all spacefaring nations to sign the Accords. Noting NASA’s objective to land the first female and the first person of color on the Moon, she emphasized that both our space missions and our space diplomacy efforts must fully represent the people of the United States. Diversity is essential for U.S. space objectives as outlined in the United States Space Priorities Framework and the Interagency Roadmap to Support Space-Related STEM Education and Workforce.

Launched by eight nations on October 13, 2020, 21 countries have now signed the Accords: Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Together, we are working to increase the predictability, transparency, safety, and sustainability of human space exploration, and to ensure space exploration is carried out for the benefit of all countries and of all humankind.