First Muslim woman Arooj Shah re-elected leader of Oldham Council

Monitoring Desk

OLDHAM: First woman Muslim council leader Arooj Shah has been re-elected as the leader of Oldham Council. She is a Pakistani national.

Pakistani Kashmiri Shahid Mushtaq has been chosen as the deputy. This is the first time in the history of Oldham Council that two Pakistanis have been elected as the leader and deputy leader.

A new history has been made for Oldham, and the Pakistani Kashmiri community there is very happy.

Ms Shah become leader a year earlier after her Labour predecessor Sean Fielding lost his seat.