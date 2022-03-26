First of three Patriot air defense systems deployed in Slovakia

PRAGUE (TASS): The Patriot air defense system, the first of three of the NATO multinational battle group deployed in Slovakia in response to the situation in Ukraine, began to perform tasks to protect the airspace of the republic. With reference to the country’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger, this was reported on Saturday by the TASR news agency.

The Patriot complex is installed at an air base in the town of Sliac in Central Slovakia to protect the airspace of this region of the republic. Two more Patriot complexes will arrive in the country soon. Two of them are in the service of the soldiers of the German Bundeswehr, one – the military personnel of the armed forces of the Netherlands.

On March 15, the National Council (parliament) of Slovakia approved the government’s proposal to deploy a multinational combat group in the republic because of the situation in Ukraine.

This NATO unit is being deployed in Slovakia as part of the implementation of plans to strengthen the security of the countries of the eastern part of the bloc. The unit will include soldiers from six countries: Germany, the United States, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland and the Netherlands.

Up to 2,100 military personnel from other NATO countries will be able to stay in Slovakia. The Czech Republic will take command of the unit, which will be able to send up to 600 soldiers to the republic.

