First ‘Online-Offline’ Industrial Exhibition in Lahore from Nov. 13

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020, a unique exhibition of showcasing the Chinese products which can help accelerate the production of Pakistan Industrial sector is being held in Lahore from November 13 to 15, 2020.

The exhibition will use both ‘Online’ & ‘Offline’ method in which over 100 Chinese companies are participating. Products will be physically present at the booths set up on this occasion while B2B meetings will be arranged online through specially installed gadgets at every booth.

The exhibition is being arranged at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, in which more than one hundred top industries related Chinese manufacturers will participate. The main sectors at the exhibition include CNC Machinery, Construction Machinery, New Energy, Building Material, Agricultural Machinery, Plastic Machinery, Hardware, Chemical, and Auto Parts.

Pakistan Industrial Expo was initially launched in 2017, with a commitment to Pakistani industry’s development. Purpose of the exhibition is to attract more investment in Pakistani industrial sector, especially from China, to accelerate its development.

Over 50 participants will be from Shandong, known internationally for manufacturing of machinery & equipment and agriculture. China-SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Demonstration Zone is located in Qingdao City, Shandong Province.

The organizer, Everest International Expo will strictly obey SOP rules during the whole event. They have prepared face masks for every visitor, sanitizer for every booth. On the main gate, there will be professional staff just for temperature testing. Every visitor will enter through the sanitization gate. And visitors flow rate will be also limited according to SOP rules to ensure a safe event.

Everest International Expo is a joint venture company of Pakistan and China. For accurate matchmaking between exhibitors and visitors, Everest has also established a pre-registration system.