First personal protective equipment factory opens in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): The first Personal Protective Equipment factory was opened in Kabul and is expected to provide face masks and other necessary protective equipment to health workers serving in the frontlines against coronavirus—COVID-19.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Afghan Minister of Public Health Ferozuddin Feroz once again warned the people against ignoring preemptive measures and hygiene, however, he said that Afghanistan has taken all necessary steps to fight the pandemic effectively in the country.

“We will use all our available sources to protect our health workers to reduce the fatalities and other miseries by 10 percent. Based on assessments, we need one million sets of personal protective equipment,” said Ferozuddin Feroz, the Minister of Health.

Latest figures of COVID-19:

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 49 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 714.

The 49 new cases were registered in Kabul (18), Kandahar (15), Balkh (6), Herat (4), Ghazni (4) and Nangarhar (2), according to the ministry.

At least 40 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country while 23 have died, the Health Ministry spokesman said.

“What is the status of coronavirus in Afghanistan? The cases are increasing day by day, undoubtedly, we may have some problems and a crisis ahead of us, therefore, we need to be well-prepared,” said Ferozuddin Feroz, the Minister of Health.

“We have a one-month deadline to provide personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Public Health,” said Allah Mohammad Kakar, the head of the factory.

The factory has provided 1,000 jobs, including some for women.

“Our country is in a very serious condition, so we are working here to help both our people and ourselves,” said Gita, a worker at the factory.

“Prices must be dropped in the local bazaar so that the people are able to use face masks and other personal protective equipment,” said Naseera, a worker.

Meanwhile, a former member of Afghan parliament said that the situation in Kabul’s Surobi district has reached a serious level because of the virus.

“The figure which exists in Surobi is not comparable to any other part of Afghanistan. We have 31 people, there are several police officers and doctors are also among them,” said Qais Hassan, a former member of parliament.