First phase of Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt completed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The first phase of Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt successfully completed, over 4000 young cricketers from 29 cities/places of seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the trials.

Zalmi talent hunt saw the best talent, Mohammad Akram Director of Cricket Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi will provide opportunities and encouragement to young cricketers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Javed Afridi Chairman Peshawar Zalmi

The five-day first phase of Peshawar Zalmi Talent hunt to find new talent and encourage young cricketers for the Pakistan Super League season eight has been successfully completed. Haier Zalmi talent hunt in five days. over 4000 young cricketers participated in Trials. Peshawar Zalmi Director of Cricket Mohammad Akram and former Test cricketer Wajahatullah Wasti took

the trials.

Muhammad Akram said that immense cricket talent has emerged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last ten years, saw the best young cricketers during the talent hunt. Muhammad Akram said that after the trials, the teams of Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Mardan, and Malakand will be formed and in the next a tournament will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in October and November.

The best young cricketer of the tournament will not only get an opportunity to train with the Peshawar Zalmi squad during PSL 8, but also an opportunity to represent Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 8 can also be provided to the young cricketer with exceptional talent.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that Peshawar Zalmi will continue efforts to find new talent and opportunities for young cricketers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.