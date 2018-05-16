First Ramzan will start from Thursday across Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The holy month of Ramazan will start in Pakistan from Thursday, Chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announce here on Wednesday.

The committee led by Mufti Munibur Rehman along with other religious scholars and members of the committee including meteorological department experts sighted the moon of Ramzan and recived witness of moon sighting across the country.

The meeting of the committee was held at the office of the Meteorological Department where evidence of moon sighting was collected.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee earlier today also called on citizens to spot the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars and to contact them on the following numbers and record their testimonies.

The committee also received eye witness of the moon sight from Buner, Uppr Dir , Islamabad and other part of the country and announce that the first Ramzan will start from Thursday.

