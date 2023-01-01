First Russian oil cargo arrives in Karachi: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge on Monday.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, “I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow.”

“Today is a transformative day. We are moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth and energy security & affordability. This is the first-ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.” “I commend all those who remained part of this national endeavour & contributed to translating the promise of Russian oil import into reality,” he added.(APP)