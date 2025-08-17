First teaser of horror-comedy drama ‘Jinn Ki Shaadi Un Ki Shaadi’ released

(Web Desk) : The first teaser for a new drama serial ‘Jinn Ki Shaadi Un Ki Shaadi’, featuring Wahaj Ali and Sehar Khan in lead roles, has been released.

The drama blends horror and comedy, with Wahaj Ali playing an ordinary man who loves poetry and lives in an old-fashioned house, while Sehar Khan appears as a female jinn who becomes enamored with his poetry.

The teaser hints that Sehar Khan’s character may rebel against her jinn clan for Wahaj Ali’s sake. It also suggests that one room in the house is sealed due to a supernatural entity, sparking Wahaj Ali’s curiosity to uncover its secrets.

Directed by Saife Hassan and written by Syed Nabeel, the drama is produced under Momina Duraid Productions.

The cast includes Wahaj Ali, Sehar Khan, Arsalan Naseer, Romeesa Khan, Sidra Niazi, Laiba Butt, Syed Jibran, Irfan Motiwala, Nadia Afghan, Tamkenat Mansoor, Arbaz Khan, Nabeel Ahsan, and others.

While the broadcast date has not been announced, the director’s post indicates that shooting began approximately three months ago.