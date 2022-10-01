F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday stressed that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared about fiscal measures being undertaken for economic revival of the country, said a press release issued here.

The governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division.

The meeting discussed the measures being undertaken for the stabilization and growth of the country’s economy.

The governor SBP Jameel Ahmad extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the office and stated that with the arrival of the finance minister, the market sentiments have considerably improved as reflected in the appreciation of the rupee.

He was of the view that continuing efforts by the government and the Bank will further put a squeeze on those who were manipulating the foreign exchange market.

The Governor SBP apprised the minister on different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth.

He said that SBP is fully committed to support the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and assured the finance minister of his full support.

Ishaq Dar commended the initiatives of the SBP on introducing digital banking in line with international best practices and Pakistan’s first Instant Payment System- Raast.

He also appreciated the role of the State Bank of Pakistan for the monetary stability and economic growth of the country.

Dar authorizes, FBR to extend date of tax returns by till October, 31: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, authorized Federal Board of Revenue to extend the date for filing of Tax Returns by One Month till 31 October 2022, the Ministry of Finance said this on official twitter account here on Saturday.

The FBR has extended the date of filing of income tax returns up to October 31st, 2022.

The FBR extended the date in view of current flood situation in the country and request from various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and facilitation of general public.

All the tax payers, who were required to file income tax returns by September 30, 2022, would have been given an extension of one month, the release said. (APP)