Fitrat: TTP ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan

KABUL (TOLONews): Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, has denied the statements made by Pakistan’s acting ambassador to the UN Usman Jadoon regarding the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan.

Fitrat reiterated that the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against other countries; however, ensuring security in Pakistan is an internal matter of that country.

The deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate stated that instead of accusing others, Islamabad should address its internal challenges.

Hamdullah Fitrat said: “The Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against other countries. TTP is Pakistan’s internal issue, and Pakistan should solve its own domestic problems.”

Earlier, Pakistan’s acting ambassador to the UN, in a speech at the United States Army War College, claimed that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has hideouts in Afghanistan and that Afghanistan’s territory is being used against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s acting ambassador to the UN Usman Jadoon, stated: “Afghanistan is becoming a hub of terrorism where the TTP has used the Afghan soil to consistently target Pakistan.”

“Pakistan’s claim about TTP’s presence in Afghanistan has no basis, and if Pakistan’s claim is valid, it should share documents and evidence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate,” Gul Mohammad Mohammad, a political analyst, told TOLOnews.

“When Pakistan has no evidence regarding the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in Afghanistan, then this claim is baseless and irresponsible,” said Abdul Hadi Quraishi, another political analyst.

Earlier, other Pakistani officials had also made claims regarding the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan on Afghan soil; however, the Islamic Emirate has consistently rejected these claims, asserting that no group exists in Afghanistan that uses its territory against other countries.