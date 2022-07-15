Five BLA terrorists killed in Ziarat action

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An Army soldier was martyred and five terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) were killed in an operation in Ziarat area of Balochistan. The operation was launched to recover Mr Umer Javed, a cousin of Lietenant-Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza who was martyred by the terrorists when they were travelling from Ziarat to Quetta a few days ago.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, ISPR, on Friday, during the ongoing recovery operation in Ziarat area, on night between July 14 and 15 (Thursday and Friday) a hideout of terrorists was identified and cleared by the security forces near Khost in Khalifat mountains.

Once encircled, the terrorists opened fire on the closing-in Army troops resulting in Shahadat (martyrdom) of Havildar Khan Muhammad. During follow-up clearance operation, the ISPR statement said five terrorists belonging to proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire.

The sanitization operation, however, will continue in the area to apprehend remaining perpetrators and recover Mr Omer Javed. A few days ago, a group of 10-12 terrorists had abducted Lieutenant-Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza who was serving in DHA Quetta and his cousin Mr Umer Javed, when they were returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after having visited Quaid’s residency.

On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam. A deliberate search operation was launched by security forces using SSG troops and helicopters. Resultantly, on night between July 13/14, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of the security forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists shot Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and attempted to flee. In ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists had been killed while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition had also been recovered. However, in the process, remaining terrorists succeeded in fleeing along with other abductee Omer for time being.

