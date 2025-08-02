Five children killed, 13 injured in Lakki Marwat mortar shell explosion

F.P. Report

Five children were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion caused by a mortar shell in the Surband Langar Khel area of Lakki Marwat district on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station when a group of children discovered an old mortar shell lying outside the village. Unaware of its danger, they brought it home where it exploded while they were playing.

The blast killed four girls and a boy on the spot, all of whom were between the ages of six and 12.

Thirteen members of the same household, including women and men, sustained injuries of varying degrees and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, Rescue officials confirmed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat and other law enforcement personnel reached the site soon after the explosion and cordoned off the area.

Bomb disposal experts have also been called in to search for any additional unexploded ordnance.